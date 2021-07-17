Sarah Browning: Defense mechanism makes cukes bitter

If environmental stress is the cause, it would be natural for all plants in the garden to have the same level of bitterness. At least until the weather cools or the gardener steps up their watering. Then bitterness levels on newly developing vegetables would decline.

Over mature or improperly stored cucurbits may also develop mild bitterness. Proper harvest size of cucumbers is determined by how they will be used – sweet pickles 1.5 to 2 inches, dill pickles 3 to 4 inches; fresh slicing 7 to 9 inches; burpless 1 to 1.5 inches diameter and up to 10 inches long. Store at 50 to 55 degrees, 90-95% humidity for 10-14 days.

Zucchini should be harvested when 1.5 inches in diameter and up to 4 to 8 inches long. Store at 40 to 50 degrees, 90% humidity for 5 to 14 days.

In most cases with mild bitterness, it is not severe enough to prevent gardeners from eating the cucumbers or zucchini. Removing the outer skin is usually enough to moderate the flavor.

Severe bitterness

However, occasionally a gardener finds a cucumber or zucchini growing in their garden that is extremely bitter. Eating these vegetables can cause severe stomach cramps and diarrhea lasting for several days.