Sarah Browning: Dealing with dying tomato plants

Nothing is more disappointing to the home vegetable gardener than to raise a tomato plant, finally have it loaded with fruit, when suddenly it wilts and dies.

What could be the problem? Possible causes include lack of water, fungal wilt diseases, tomato spotted wilt virus, walnut toxicity and stalk borers.

Lack of water

Tomato plants require approximately 1 inch of water per week. Plants may wilt badly when soils are dry but will revive rapidly when they are watered. A thorough watering once a week during hot, dry weather should be sufficient. Apply water directly to the soil around the base of the plants with a garden or soaker hose. If an overhead sprinkler is used to water the tomatoes, water the plants in the morning to reduce foliar disease problems.

Fungal wilt diseases

Verticillium and Fusarium wilt are two common diseases effecting tomatoes and plants in the tomato family such as pepper, eggplant and potato. Both diseases overwinter as fungal spores in garden soil or on infected plant debris that was not discarded at the end of the previous growing season.