Sarah Browning: Crabapples bring color to winter

Now that trees have dropped their leaves, and fall leaf coloration is done, one of my favorite sights for late fall and winter is a crabapple tree loaded with fruit.

Maybe it’s just that the leaves are gone and the fruits are easier to see, but it seems to me that some crabapples develop deeper, more intense coloration after a few light frosts. My favorites are trees covered with hundreds of small, colorful fruits.

Unlike the flowers, which last only a few weeks, fruit color is effective for months, throughout winter on some cultivars. Crabapples may be purple, red, yellow or orange-red, and vary in size from a quarter-inch to 2 inches across. Trees covered with small fruits create a very colorful display, and while the larger-sized fruit may pose a litter problem, they can be harvested and make delicious jelly. Or you can use a few branches as colorful additions to fall or holiday arrangements.

Birds, such as the cedar waxwings and robins, also love crabapples, feeding most often on the smaller fruited cultivars.

Choosing crabapple cultivars