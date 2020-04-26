Sarah Browning: Coronavirus will change farmers markets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

New guidance for farmers market operators was released by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture on April 15. Nebraska farmers markets will be allowed to take place this year if they follow the mandatory guidance requirements, many of which are similar to procedures we are currently seeing in grocery stores.

Guidance for markets

Here are a few excerpts from "Guidance for Farmers Markets Operators to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 Virus" the farmers markets you frequent should be following this summer.

• Increase the footprint of the markets to allow shoppers to maintain a healthy physical distance of at least 6 feet between each other.

• Adding chalk/tape lines to keep shoppers at least 6 feet apart. Directional arrows can also be utilized to direct patron flow through the market.

• Allow only producers and their staff to handle products. Customers should shop with their eyes and wait to touch their produce or products until after they have purchased them.

• Separate farm stand spaces with at least 10 feet of distance between the tents, more where possible, to reduce congestion.