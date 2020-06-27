Sarah Browning: Common grub control questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are grubs?

Almost every gardener has seen grub larvae in the soil while installing new plants or tilling the vegetable garden. The term "white grub" actually encompasses the larval stage of several scarab beetles, the most common, and most damaging, being the June beetle or masked chafer and the Japanese beetle.

Less well-known are the May/June beetle and green June beetle. All have a grub larval stage that can cause damage to turfgrass. The grubs are off white, with six legs located just behind their reddish-brown head and are usually found curled into a "C" shape in the soil.

Adult June beetles are stout bodied, oval-shaped insects, about half inch in length and dark yellow to light brown in color. They are most active at night and, unlike other scarab beetles, do not feed on plants as adults.

Japanese beetle adults are slightly smaller, only 3/8 inches in length, with a dark metallic green head and coppery-brown body. They also have 5 tufts of white hairs on the sides of their abdomen. Both masked chafers and Japanese beetles have a one-year life cycle.