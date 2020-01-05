Sarah Browning: Classic Blue is the color of the year for 2020

Pantone, a company that is a world-renowned authority on color, each year selects a color of the year.

Living Coral, a vibrant warm coral hue with a golden undertone, was the featured color for 2019, but for 2020 they have selected Classic Blue, a calming deep blue. Pantone forecasts global color trends, and their color of the year is a symbolic color selection, representing a snapshot of our global culture that serves as an expression of mood and attitude.

Industries such as fashion, cosmetics, interior design, housewares and many more follow Pantone color trends, so rest assured you will see plenty of blue this year. Even at the garden center, although true blue flowers are less common in plants than other colors, there are some plants with deep blue flowers.

Pantone describes this year’s color as “suggestive of the sky at dusk. Instilling calm, confidence and connection, this enduring hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.” Classic Blue is an elegant, restful color providing a sense of peace and tranquility. With hectic lives, technology advancing at a staggering pace and ongoing political discord, we all need the peace and tranquility offered by a restful and reflective color like Classic Blue.