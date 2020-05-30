Sarah Browning: Chemical use part of a balanced landscape plan

Make sure that the product is labeled for the site where you plan to apply it. Some products list multiple sites where they can be applied, such as turfgrass, trees and shrubs, fruit trees, small fruits or landscaping beds, but others limit product use to only one or two sites. For example, an insecticide labeled only for use on turfgrass, cannot be used in the vegetable garden. The label is the law, so do not apply products on sites where they are not labeled.

Many products now list a maximum amount of product that can be applied within one year. Check the label of pesticides you use for a total amount of product that can be used. Keep track of how much product is used at each application and how many applications are made. Do not exceed the total product usage within one year.

Protect the bees

Always read the Environmental Hazards section of any pesticide to determine if there are any special guidelines or restrictions for product use related to protecting bees. Always follow the label directives.

Do not spray an insecticide during the daytime on plants that are blooming, because it is likely you will kill pollinating insects such as honeybees. If blooming plants, such as tomato, cucumber or watermelon, must be sprayed wait until evening when bees have left the plants and returned to their hives.