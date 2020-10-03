Sarah Browning: Bringing floral color into winter

You will plant the bulbs close together. On average 15 crocus, 4 to 6 daffodils, 3 hyacinths or 6 tulips fit in a 6-inch pot. A general rule of thumb for other types of bulbs is to plant half of the total surface area to bulbs, leaving about 1 to 2 times the width of a pencil between bulbs.

Fill the base of each pot with soil mix, planting the bulbs as the pots are filled. Don't push the bulbs into the pots as this will compact the medium below the bulbs and inhibit rooting. Plant the bulbs so their tips show above the soil line; leave the top hlaf-inch each bulb exposed above the final soil level.

Tulip tip: When planting tulips, place the flat side of the bulb facing the outside of the pot. This will cause the first leaf of each plant to face outward and create an attractive pot.

Water each container thoroughly.

Cold treatment

Before they will bloom, your bulbs need a cold treatment. Place the containers in a cold room, cold frame, unheated attic or cellar or a spare refrigerator at a temperature between 35 and 48 degrees. Make sure the location you choose for cold treatment of your bulbs will not freeze.