Sarah Browning: Bright flowers to get through dark days

"Millenium" plants develop a uniform mounded growth habit with the long linear leaves typical of alliums. Flowers are rosy-purple and long lasting, very attractive to bees and butterflies. Flower stems are strong and upright. In the CSU trials, flower stems did not lodge (fall over), even under continued overhead irrigation. Plants reach a height of 15 to 20 inches, with a spread of 10 to 15 inches.

Millenium is easy to grow in full or partial sun with average soil. It’s available from several mail order nurseries, such as White Flower Farms, High Country Gardens, Walters Gardens and Proven Winners.

'Best of' annuals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several annual selections were chosen with great characteristics worthy of consideration.

Best of Show: Dahlia "City Lights Purple" has deep burgundy, double flowers darkening almost to black toward the center of the flower. Foliage is a dark greenish-purple. Plants are compact with multiple branches, blooming from July to October. Plant height is 18 to 24 inches with a spread of 15 to 18 inches. Dahlias are not winter hardy in Nebraska, but their tubers can be dug up in fall and overwintered indoors for planting again the following year. Available from White Flower Farms.