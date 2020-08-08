Sarah Browning: Brambles tasty and grow well locally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The popularity of home vegetable gardening has certainly been strong this year, continuing a trend that started 10-15 years ago. But this year's shelter-at-home practices encouraged an even larger group of new gardeners to try their hand at home food production.

Similarly, there is a growing interest in home fruit production. Aside from strawberries, there are several other fruits that are suitable for Nebraska gardens, including brambles, serviceberry and gooseberry.

Brambles, a collective term for raspberries and blackberries, grow well in Nebraska. The site should have full sun and good air movement to reduce damage from spring frosts, winter injury and diseases. Some wind protection is recommended to reduce possible cane breaks or winter desiccation. Fall is a great time to get your site ready for spring fruit planting.

They grow in a wide range of soil, but prefer well-drained loam, high in organic matter. Do not plant raspberries and blackberries in soil formerly used to grow potatoes, tomatoes, peppers or eggplant. Wilt diseases affecting these crops also affect brambles and these pathogens may remain in the soil for many years.

Both raspberries and blackberries are self-fruitful.

Raspberries