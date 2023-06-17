As if 2023 hasn’t thrown gardeners enough curves already -- like drought damage in lawns, shrubs, trees and ornamentals – soon it will be Japanese beetle season. Wonderful, that’s all we need!

But we must be realistic and acknowledge the fact: Japanese beetles are here to stay. Once an invasive species like this one comes into an area, there is no good way to eliminate them completely. So, what can gardeners do -- especially with an eye toward long-term damage reduction?

Eliminate problem plants

For a long-term solution to your headaches, get rid of the plants Japanese beetles love most. Swap them out for selections which are not preferred food sources. It's hard to give up some of our favorite plants, after all that's why they're in our landscapes in the first place, but there are good alternative worth considering.

It’s not necessary to eliminate every single plant susceptible to damage, but reducing their number will make insect management easier. Below is a list of common landscape plants which are the worst Japanese beetle magnets.

Fruits and vegetables: Apple and crabapple, basil, beans, brambles (raspberry, blackberry), cherry, currant, grape, peach, plum, strawberry, sweet corn silks

Ornamentals: Hibiscus, hollyhock, marigold, Rose of Sharon, Virginia creeper

Shrubs: Buttonbush, purpleleaf sandcherry (and most other ornamental or fruiting cherries), Peking cotoneaster, pussy willow, summersweet clethra, rose

Trees: American elm (and many other elm species), American mountain ash, black walnut, crabapple (below for more details), horsechestnut, linden (Greenspire and Olympic are among the worst), maple (Japanese, Norway), sycamore

Susceptibility to damage is quite variable amongst crabapple cultivars. Some have little to no damage, while others are severely damaged. Review "Relative Susceptibility of Woody Landscape Plants to Japanese Beetle" for a good listing of resistant and susceptible crabapple cultivars. https://joa.isa-arbor.com/request.asp?JournalID=1&ArticleID=162&Type=2

Plant for resistance

So, what can be planted that Japanese beetles will leave alone? Never fear, there are many good choices which are not high on the preferred list for these pesky beetles. Below are plants which suffer from little to no feeding damage.

Fruits: common pear

Ornamentals: Ageratum, Begonia, Celosia, chrysanthemum, columbine, Coreopsis, Dianthus, daylily, geranium, Heuchera, Hydrangea (smooth, panicle), Lantana, lily, nasturtium, poppy, snapdragon, sweet pea, Veronica, wintercreeper Euonymus

Shrubs: Barberry, boxwood, burning bush, European cranberry bush viburnum, Forsythia, juniper, lilacs (common, Japanese tree, Persian), mockorange, privet, purple beautyberry, snowberry, spiraea, Weigela, winterberry holly, witch hazel, yew

Trees: American filbert, American sweetgum, crabapple, Douglas fir, Ginkgo, hickories (pignut, shagbark, butternut), Japanese pagoda tree, linden (Tilia americana), oaks (white, scarlet, red, black), red maple, redbud, spruce, tulip poplar

Develop your plan

Updating and replanting the landscape is a great long-term goal, but what can be done to minimize damage this year? Here are some quick tips.

1. Don’t buy a trap. https://lancaster.unl.edu/pest/resources/japanesebeetletraps.shtml

2. Plan to tolerate some damage. Healthy vigorous trees can tolerate a high level of damage with little to no long-term impact on its health. Small ornamental plants and small newly installed woody plants may need more protection.

3. Prep your handpicking supplies: a bucket and dish soap. Scout for insects in the evening, around 7 p.m., and knock them into a bucket of soapy water.

4. Choose an insecticide with low toxicity to bees and pollinators, such as neem or horticultural oil. Of course, additional higher toxicity products are also available but follow all label use directions to minimize their impact on beneficial insects and pollinators.

5. If your lawn has a history of grub damage, apply a systemic product (Scott’s GrubEx, Merit, Mach II) from mid to late June.

Check out the publication below for more control recommendations, from noted entomologist Whitney Cranshaw, with Colorado State University Extension.

Historical homes you can own in the Southeast Nebraska area 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $675,000 Online contributed 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $675,000 THIS ONE IS SPECIAL! 3838 SHERIDAN has been lovingly and professionally remodeled from head to toe within the past 5 years. EVERY-NOOK-AND-CRANNY! The main floor offers a warm and inviting living room complete with wood burning stove, sun room, a top of the line kitchen and a dining room perfect for family dinners and entertaining guests. There are 3 bedrooms on the second level and 2 gorgeous bathrooms. Upstairs is an amazing space with beautiful built in beds bookcases and desk area. Don't forget the basement complete with stunning gas fireplace, another bath and laundry. If this wasn’t enough 3838 Sheridan is one of 9 homes that share a swimming pool just down the private drive. The HOA covers the pool, lawn care & snow removal. This home is about special spaces, porches and gatherings. Literally taking the best of older home character and making it sparkle and function for today! Call for an appointment to come see for yourself… I promise, you will want to stay a while! View More 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $650,000 contributed 4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $650,000 Open House 6/17 10am-12pm3838 SHERIDAN has been lovingly and professionally remodeled from head to toe within the past 5 years. EVERY-NOOK-AND-CRANNY! The main floor offers a warm and inviting living room complete with wood burning stove, sun room, a top of the line kitchen and a dining room perfect for family dinners and entertaining guests. There are 3 bedrooms on the second level and 2 gorgeous bathrooms. Upstairs is an amazing space with beautiful built in beds bookcases and desk area. Don't forget the basement complete with stunning gas fireplace, another bath and laundry. If this wasn’t enough 3838 Sheridan is one of 9 homes that share a swimming pool just down the private drive. The HOA covers the pool, lawn care & snow removal. This home is about special spaces, porches and gatherings. Literally taking the best of older home character and making it sparkle and function for today! Call for an appointment to come see for yourself… I promise, you will want to stay a while! View More 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $250,000 contributed 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $250,000 ****Offer pending. Accepting backup offers only*** This updated 5 bed, 2 bath home will be sure to impress! Fantastic street appeal! All new floors throughout. Windows and siding were all done in 2006 and has been well maintained since. The roof is just over 5 years old. Big living and dining rooms, and ample cabinetry in kitchen. Basement includes large family room, bath / laundry room, and bedroom with egress window and brand new epoxy flooring. Plenty of off-street parking available from the alley and the driveway was sealed and epoxied too. Call today to see this great home! View More 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900 Online contributed 5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $179,900 WHAT A BUY AT FOR UNDER 200K!!!! All big ticket items have been updated in 2019. Fully rented upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms at $1,100. Main floor 2 large bedrooms 1 bathroom at $700. There are 4 parking spots that are double deep (8 cars) with alley access. Call and make your appointment today!!!! View More