Sarah Browning: Books a great gift for gardener

Two books I find very helpful in identifying wildflowers would make a great gift for the naturalist in your family. Both are organized by flower color, making plant identification much easier. Just catch the plant in its blooming stage and leaf through the pictures in the appropriate color section to find your wildflower. The first is called “Field Guide to Wildflowers: Fontenelle Forest & Neale Woods Nature Center” (2004) by Roland E. Barth and Neal S. Ratzlaff. It’s available for purchase at Fontenelle Forest & Neale Wood Nature Center, (402) 731-3140. The second book is “Field Guide to Wildflowers of Nebraska and the Great Plains” (2011) by Jon Farrar, which can be purchased from Nebraska Game and Parks by calling 1-800-632-5263, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weeds are a constant challenge to gardeners. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has a great book to help in weed identification called “Weeds of the Great Plains” (2003) by James Stubbendieck. At 605 pages, this is a comprehensive manual for weeds in the Midwest. Colored pictures and a detailed description of over 400 weeds make this an excellent reference for weed identification, which is the first step to control. An order form is available on the NDA web site, http://www.nda.nebraska.gov/forms/nw11.pdf. Credit card purchases can be made by calling (402) 471-2351. Allow 2 to 3 weeks for delivery. Cost is $35.