Sarah Browning: Beating back an aphid invasion

If insecticidal control is needed, protect natural predatory insects and pollinators by first using low-risk pesticides like horticultural oil, insecticidal soap or neem (azadirachtin). Even though these are low-risk pesticides, they can still cause plant damage if used incorrectly. Don't spray any pesticides when air temperatures are above 85 degrees. Read and follow all product label directions.

If stronger, residual insecticides are used they can provide control for a week or more, but they will also kill many beneficial insects, such as pollinators and the natural aphid enemies mentioned above. Do not spray these products on trees or shrubs while they are blooming. Traditional insecticides include acephate, permethrin, bifenthrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, cyfluthrin and malathion.

A majority of aphids feed on the underside of leaves, so be sure to spray both the surface and undersides of leaves. Pesticides must contact the insects to kill them so thorough coverage of the plant is required. Repeated applications will be needed when aphid numbers are high.