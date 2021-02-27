Sarah Browning: Beans get their due in 2021

There are many species of beans in cultivation around the world, yet it is the common garden bean, Phaseolus vulgaris, that takes on celebrity status as National Garden Bureau’s vegetable focus for 2021.

One of the earliest cultivated plants, garden beans can trace their beginnings to Central and South America. Vining or climbing beans were an original member of the “Three-Sisters” –- a companion planting of the first domesticated crops of maize, winter squash and climbing beans. These became the three main agricultural crops used for trade and food for Native North Americans.

Green beans were once referred to as string beans due to the long fibrous thread along the pod seams. The first stringless green bean was developed in 1894 by Calvin Keeney who later became known as the “Father of the stringless bean.” Breeders continue to breed this stringless trait into modern genetics. Other desirable traits include dark green succulent pods, good bean flavor, concentrated fruit set, stress tolerance, and disease resistance.

Basic types

The common garden bean is anything but common! Green beans or snap beans as they are also referred to come in a variety of flavors, pod shapes, sizes and a colorful palette including shades of green, purple, yellow and speckled bicolors.