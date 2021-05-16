Sarah Browning: Battling blight in your pine trees

Look for liquid or fixed copper formulations, such as Bonide Copper Fungicide, Monterey Liqui-Cop, Southern Ag Liquid Copper Fungicide and any other copper fungicide labeled for use on evergreen trees.

Many formulations of these products are available from a variety of manufacturers. Just make sure pine trees are a labeled site for the product you buy. Read and follow all label directions carefully before application.

The first application is usually done in mid-May and protects last year's new growth. The second application, which protects this year's new growth, is made after new growth is complete and needles are fully expanded, usually around mid- to late June.

Spray applications to large trees are difficult, so if you don't have the equipment to reach the top of the tree that's OK. Focus on getting good coverage on the lowest 6 to 8 feet of the canopy.