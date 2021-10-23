Sarah Browning: Avoid winter drying damage

In spring 2021, many gardeners and landscape managers in eastern Nebraska had severe plant damage to boxwood shrubs. In many cases, entire plants were dead. In others, all branches above the protecting snow line were brown, dried and dead. Although boxwood was not the only type of plant showing damage in spring 2021, why was the damage so widespread on this species?

Boxwood is a broadleaf evergreen – it’s not a conifer, like pine or spruce - but it does hold its leaves all winter. That’s one of the reasons we love it, because it provides green foliage and structure to the winter garden. But holding leaves all winter can be a detriment, too.

Boxwoods lose water through natural openings in their leaf surfaces during summer, as do all plants. But they also lose water from their leaves during winter, more water than is lost though the fully dormant stems of deciduous shrubs.

This means they need more water in winter than a deciduous shrub to stay healthy. If they cannot pull up enough water to keep the leaves alive, either because of dry or frozen soil, they are susceptible to winter burn or desiccation. Other common terms for winter desiccation include winter burn, winter drying or winter scorch.