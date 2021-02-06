Sarah Browning: Apples, pears flourish in Nebraska

Soil pH ranges from 5.6 to 7.0 are best for tree fruit crops.

Keep in mind the pollination requirements of the various trees. Planting two or more different varieties assures adequate pollination and fruit set.

Apples

The most popular backyard tree fruit for this area, there are many apple cultivars available with variation in time of ripening and best use (cooking, eating, or both). Scab immune (SI) varieties are resistant to apple scab disease. Plan on at least two varieties in the planting to assure cross-pollination.

Consider the following cultivars with good resistance to both cedar-apple rust and apple scab: Enterprise, Freedom and Liberty.

Pears

Requirements for pears are very similar to apples, although insect and fungal disease problems may not be as severe. Pear production is limited somewhat by a disease called fireblight, which can also occur on apples. Pears with good resistance to fireblight include Moonglow, Magness, Luscious, Harrow Sweet, Harrow Delight, Starking Delicous and Harvest Queen.

Plums