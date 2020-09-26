Sarah Browning: American bittersweet brightens fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up, there was bittersweet growing wild near my house. My siblings and I loved to hike through the wild tree stand along the edges of a railroad line, the “weeds” as we called them, to find and collect beautiful clusters of orange fruits for fall decorations.

A wild, unfinished location is a good place for bittersweet. It’s a fast-growing vine, twining and climbing over shrubs and up nearby trees. It can kill plants by wrapping its vines tightly around their stems or trunks, eventually resulting in death by girdling.

It’s a poor choice for a finished area of your landscape, but it does make sense for a back fence, rock pile, old windmill or declining tree where it can scramble. Or for a smaller in-town landscape, it could be planted in a whiskey barrel or other container to control its growth.

Easy to grow

American bittersweet, Celastrus scandens, is native to North America from Canada to South Dakota and New Mexico. It’s a woody perennial vine or vine-like shrub with lustrous dark green alternate leaves, turning greenish-yellow to yellow in fall. Plants produce non-showy greenish-white flowers, which are easily overlooked by gardeners, in May and June.