Sarah Browning: Amaryllis offers a splash of color

Usually leaves appear first, followed by one or two flower stalks. Each stalk can have anywhere from two to four flowers each. Once the flowers start to fade, pinch or cut them off. Remove the flower stalk by cutting it down to just above the bulb nose, once all the flowers are gone.

Reblooming

Foliage growth is most active during the next two or three months and should be encouraged by ample water and fertilizer. When all danger of frost has passed, the plant may be plunged, pot and all, into a garden bed in full sunlight, or it may be grown indoors in a bright location during the summer. Fertilize the bulb twice a month with a liquid fertilizer.

Gradually decrease watering late in summer when the leaves begin to turn yellow. Allow the soil to become completely dry when the foliage has died back and the bulb goes into a natural dormancy period. While in this dormant state, the bulb should be left in the pot and stored in a cool place, preferably 40 to 45 degrees. Turn the pot on its side to further encourage dormancy, and do not water during the dormant period.