Sarah Browning: Amaryllis offers a splash of color

Amaryllis is a popular holiday gift plant — maybe you found one among your holiday gifts this year? If so, rest assured Amaryllis are easy to grow and their huge, brightly colored flowers will soon bring a bright splash of color to your home during the winter season.
Amaryllis are tender bulbs easily grown in pots but must be grown indoors in Nebraska except during the warm summer months. The flowers range in color from scarlet to white and are often striped or mottled; their leaves are long and strap-like.
History
The name "Amaryllis" sounds like a botanical name -- and it is -- but it's also the common name uses for a group of plants in the genus Hippeastrum, Greek for "knight's star." For many years, there was confusion among botanists about the classification and naming of plants in these two genera -- Amaryllis and Hippeastrum.
Finally, the name Amaryllis was assigned to a group of South African plants, while Hippeastrum went to a similar group from Central and South America. But it ultimately resulted in our use of Amaryllis as a common name that doesn't match its genus.
However, we do grow true members of the Amaryllis genus in Nebraska. One type that is found in many gardens is commonly called naked lady or surprise lily, Amaryllis belladonna.
The genus Hippeastrum encompasses about 90 plant species, which are native to tropical and subtropical areas of South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. Fortunately, many plants in this genus bloom in winter and grow well as houseplants in colder parts of the world.
Culture
Often amaryllis sold as gift plants come already potted in a container, but if yours didn't then choose a container that is only 1 or 2 inches wider than the bulb.
The preferred soil mix for amaryllis is high in organic matter; a peat, perlite/vermicullite mixture would work well. Place the bulb in the container so that it is only halfway below the soil. The upper half of the bulb should be above the soil line.
Water the soil thoroughly, until water drips from the drainage holes. Allow the soil to dry and rewater sparingly until the plant's roots are well developed and growth has begun. Overwatering can lead to bulb rots.
Place the plant in bright light. Once growth begins, apply a complete fertilizer, either slow release or liquid. Water soluble fertilizer can be applied two to four times per month. Consult the label on slow-release products, like Osmocote, for the right amount and application timing.
Temperatures of 70 to 75 degrees are fine until the bulb begins to root and leaves or a flower stalk(s) begin to appear. Then move the plant to the coolest location possible in the house, where it will still have good light. The foliage is weakened by being forced to grow too rapidly under higher temperatures during the period before flowering. During bloom, cooler conditions will prolong the flowers.
Usually leaves appear first, followed by one or two flower stalks. Each stalk can have anywhere from two to four flowers each. Once the flowers start to fade, pinch or cut them off. Remove the flower stalk by cutting it down to just above the bulb nose, once all the flowers are gone.
Reblooming
Foliage growth is most active during the next two or three months and should be encouraged by ample water and fertilizer. When all danger of frost has passed, the plant may be plunged, pot and all, into a garden bed in full sunlight, or it may be grown indoors in a bright location during the summer. Fertilize the bulb twice a month with a liquid fertilizer.
Gradually decrease watering late in summer when the leaves begin to turn yellow. Allow the soil to become completely dry when the foliage has died back and the bulb goes into a natural dormancy period. While in this dormant state, the bulb should be left in the pot and stored in a cool place, preferably 40 to 45 degrees. Turn the pot on its side to further encourage dormancy, and do not water during the dormant period.
In January, bulbs should be repotted if necessary, keeping the bulb in a container only 1 to 2 inches wider than itself. After repotting, water the plant thoroughly to initiate growth. Bulbs that bloomed the previous year may need a year to recover before they will bloom again.
Photos: Great Christmas lights in the Lincoln area
6800 Marcus Road
Watch Now: 7300 Carson Road
2430 Dorothy Drive
3305 N. 63rd
Watch Now: 3305 N. 63rd St.
701 Indian Hills Drive
4111 Loveland Drive
6234 Franciscan
5521 Pawnee
Watch Now: Lights at 6234 Franciscan
11320 N. 144th St., Waverly
6157 Blackstone
5810 S. 88th St
740 N. 56th St.
3330 Whitlock
9350 Whispering Wind Road
2765 Arlington Ave.
1705 Devoe Drive
Tower Square
Phillip Wagoner's Lincoln Lights map
Sarah Browning is an extension educator with Nebraska Extension. To ask a question or reach her, call 402-441-7180 or write to her at sarah.browning@unl.edu or 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528.