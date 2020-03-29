Sarah Browning: 2020 All-America Selection Flower Winners

A unique trait of this plant is it performs well in both sun and shade. Plants develop into a uniform bushy shape, with good natural branching and strong stems. Beale Street will thrive in almost any soil conditions, as long as they are provided with plenty of water and fertilized every two to three weeks.

Plant height is 24-36 inches; use a garden spacing of 12-16 inches. Plants work well as a taller background layer in landscape beds or in containers. Beale Street is an annual in Nebraska gardens, but coleus can easily be propagated for home use through stem cuttings in late summer.

Unfortunately, Beale Street may not be available until 2021, but look for other selections in the Main Street series this spring at your local nursery.

Echinacea Sombrero Baha Burgundy is a beautiful new hybrid perennial coneflower, with vibrant deep violet-red blossoms. Flowers are three inches across. The beautiful flower color is without equal among coneflowers and is perfect for cut flowers.

After being trialled over three tough winters, the AAS judges noted this standout’s hardiness, sturdy branching, and floriferous blooming habit. Birds and pollinators certainly flock to this deer-resistant beauty making it a dual-purpose plant. Gardeners will enjoy prolific blooms from mid-summer until the first frost.