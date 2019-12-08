Sarah Browning: Adjust watering for indoor plants

Monitor plants carefully and test soil moisture levels before watering. If the top one-inch of soil feels dry or the plant begins to wilt slightly, most plants will be ready for another watering.

Humidity

Also keep in mind that some plants -- like ferns, Rex begonias, Prayer Plant and Calathea to name a few -- require high humidity to grow well. Indoor humidity levels are always lower than those in a greenhouse. In fact during winter when furnaces are running, indoor air can be as dry as desert air. Considering that most houseplants are tropicals, adapted to rainforest or riverside humidity levels, it's easy to see why growing some plants indoors can be such a challenge.

Plants requiring high humidity are best placed in bathrooms or kitchens; rooms normally more humid than the majority of the house. Or use a cloche -- a tall, bell-shaped, glass covering -- placed over delicate plants to maintain a higher level of humidity around the leaves.

Fertilization

Avoid over-fertilization. Plants require less fertilizer under low-light conditions and for houseplants, almost all indoor winter locations are "low light." Burned or dried leaf margins and wilted plants can also be a sign of root damage to the plant caused by salt buildup in the soil from over fertilization.