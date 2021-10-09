Sarah Browning: A history of hedge apples

Do hedge apples really repel insects? They're available in grocery stores now, but do they work? And where does such a strange fruit come from? There are many uniquely curious plants and hedge apple is one.

This tree has many names, so depending on where you're from you may know it as hedge apple, Osage orange, bodark, bowwood or bois d'arc. Botanically, it’s known as Maclura pomifera. It's not a member of the citrus family; the fruits are nothing like oranges and are not edible.

It’s actually a member of the mulberry family, which contains mulberry and fig. Its wood is extremely durable, dense and naturally rot-resistant. The Osage Indians used its wood for bows, tool handles and war clubs. European settlers used the wood for axe handles, wheel hubs, railroad ties, furniture, decks and fence posts. The bark produces a bright yellow pigment, used to dye clothes and baskets.

History

Osage orange is native to a small area of eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and southwestern Arkansas. This region is the home of the Osage Indians, from whom the tree gets its common name.