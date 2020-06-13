Sarah Browning: A guide to garden greens

Salad greens

Leaf lettuce can be harvested as soon as plants are 4 to 5 inches tall. Remove a few older, outer leaves, which contain high levels of calcium, from several plants. Plant crowns will continue to produce new leaves from the center of the head. Or use the “cut and come again” or thinning method.

Butterhead lettuce is mature when the leaves begin to cup inward to form a loose head. Heads of butterhead lettuce will never become as compact as those of crisphead lettuce, like iceberg. Harvest as for leaf lettuce by removing a few of the older, outer leaves from several plants, leaving the rest of the crown to continue growing. Or use the thinning method.

Cos or Romaine lettuce is ready to use when the leaves have elongated and overlapped to form a fairly tight head about 4 inches wide at the base and 6 to 8 inches tall. Harvest as for leaf lettuce by removing a few of the older, outer leaves from several plants, leaving the rest of the crown to continue growing. Or use the thinning method.

Crisphead lettuce is matured when leaves overlap to form a head similar to those available in grocery stores. The heads should be firm and compact. Harvest by cutting the stem beneath the head.