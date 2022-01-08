Sarah Browning: 3 more plants to inspire gardeners

For more pictures and information on the many types of peperomia commonly available to home growers and more tips for success in growing each species, visit Ngb.org/year-of-the-peperomia.

Verbena, annual flower

Commonly known as vervain, most verbena available in the gardening market today are either hybrids, bred by combining the desirable traits of many different species, or one of two species -- Verbena canadensis or V. tenuisecta.

Hybrid varieties generally have larger flowers, brighter and more saturated colors and larger, more weather-tolerant leaves than their species relatives. They are also bred to be more heat, water-stress and disease tolerant (especially powdery mildew). These cultivars are often available in a series that includes verbenas with similar characteristics and in different colors.

Leaves and foliage are often dense and, in many species, “hairy.” Its flowers are small with five petals, arranged in dense clusters. Typical colors include shades of blue and purple, but they can also be found in red, white and pink shades.