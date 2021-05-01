Sarah Browning: 2021 All-America Selection vegetable winners

Pepper Pot-a-peno – This fun new jalapeno cultivar has a compact growth habit, making it perfect for containers or even hanging baskets. Plants reach 12-15 inches in height and 12-18 inches in width. They form a dense and bushy mounded form. This cultivar is early to mature, meaning you’ll have peppers to harvest sooner than other jalapeno cultivars.

The traditional jalapeno fruits, 3-4 inches in length, can be harvested either green or allowed to mature to red. Expect 35-50 fruits per plant, each with a mild heat. Pot-a-peno is available as seed, so order yours soon and start this summer’s transplants right away.

Squash Goldilocks – This new acorn squash isn’t the traditional dark green you would expect, instead its skin is bright orange. Fruits can double as fall ornamentals, almost like miniature pumpkins, as well as great edibles with a rich nutty flavor. Judges really loved the flavor! Each fruit is about 4 inches by 4 inches or one pound in weight. Expect about 10 fruits per plant.

As a National AAS winner, Goldilocks performed well across the national in summer trial gardens, producing vigorous plants, with resistance to powdery mildew. Plants are bushy and compact; allow about 2 feet by 6 feet for each.

