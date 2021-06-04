Safe Cleaning Products program online June 9

A free online environmental health education program, "Safe Cleaning Products," will be presented from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday by Sarah Mason, environmental health educator for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

In the last year we have been cleaning more than ever, but it is important to select cleaning products that contribute to our overall health and the health of the environment. This session will introduce less-toxic alternatives that can be purchased or made from everyday ingredients.

Learn practical information about environmental health issues that impact us all. Environmental health is the branch of public health that focuses on the relationships between people and their environment – water, air and waste. It is a dimension of wellness that impacts every person, every day.

Call 402-441-7575 to register for this program, and a link will be sent to you. Sponsored by Aging Partners, Conservation Nebraska and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

