 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safe Cleaning Products program online June 9
0 Comments

Safe Cleaning Products program online June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A free online environmental health education program, "Safe Cleaning Products," will be presented from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday by Sarah Mason, environmental health educator for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

In the last year we have been cleaning more than ever, but it is important to select cleaning products that contribute to our overall health and the health of the environment. This session will introduce less-toxic alternatives that can be purchased or made from everyday ingredients.

Learn practical information about environmental health issues that impact us all. Environmental health is the branch of public health that focuses on the relationships between people and their environment – water, air and waste. It is a dimension of wellness that impacts every person, every day.

Call 402-441-7575 to register for this program, and a link will be sent to you. Sponsored by Aging Partners, Conservation Nebraska and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?
Home & Garden

Hurricane season 2021: What do you put in your first-aid kit?

  • Updated

Stock your first-aid kit and store in a waterproof container • First-aid manual. • Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes. • Sterile gauze pads and roller bandages in a variety of sizes. • Hypoallergenic adhesive tape. • Scissors and tweezers. • Needle, for sewing and removing splinters. • Bars of soap in their own plastic bags or waterproof containers. • Moist towelettes. • Antiseptic ...

Hurricane season 2021: How do you prep food in a hurricane?
Home & Garden

Hurricane season 2021: How do you prep food in a hurricane?

  • Updated

As hurricane season draws near, it’s time to check and double check your food and water supplies. Keep the following in mind: Hurricane food prep by the numbers: – 1 gallon water per person per day (don’t forget pets!). Don’t forget - Your tap water is still safe to drink, it’s only dicey after a power outage. Fill clean pitchers and water bottles now. Also, you can fill freezer bags with ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News