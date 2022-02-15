Rural Nebraska’s housing crunch is costing towns new residents who ‘have nowhere to live’

The process has become frustratingly familiar to Vince Dugan.

Three times in the past two months, he’s offered someone a job at Trego-Dugan, a national aviation company long headquartered in North Platte.

Three times, the potential aircraft maintenance manager or national safety director has accepted the high-skilled job, ready to move to town with a family.

Three times, Dugan’s potential hires backed out after looking at the North Platte housing market and failing to find a suitable home.

“Even with competitive wages, we’re unable to get people to move here,” Dugan said. “Not because they are afraid of coming to rural America, but because they have nowhere to live.”

It’s a struggle familiar to nearly every Nebraska mid-sized city and small town. There simply aren’t enough houses. The few on the market are aging and often need repair.

At a time when remote work increasingly allows Americans to work from anywhere, the lack of rural Nebraska housing is a major barrier to towns trying to attract new families and new workers to fill frontline and managerial jobs.

“Job creation is the easy part,” said Dan Mauk, executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation.

Without housing and childcare, it’s nearly impossible to attract workers to Nebraska’s smaller towns, he said.

Housing construction in Nebraska slowed after the Great Recession, when the sudden drop in home buyers wounded the U.S. construction industry. From 2010 to 2019, only 46,096 homes were built in the state – less than half the number built in the decade prior.

“Everybody kind of panicked and said, ‘we’re not going to build anymore,’” said Cliff Mesner, co-owner of Mesner Development. “A lot of the construction firms went out of business.”

Those that did come back grew more cautious. Developers started opting for custom built homes — with a guaranteed buyer — rather than speculative homes, when developers build and then sell.

That switch hurt small-town Nebraska.

“In the Omahas, the Lincolns, the Grand Islands, (developers) can go put a subdivision in and know that they’ll sell them as fast as they can build,” said Gary Person, president of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. “In rural America, there is a far greater — at least perceived — risk by developers.”

It’s also more expensive to build in small towns, costlier to bring in contractors and pricier to bring in supplies. Strains on the supply chain have further driven up costs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently proposed putting $50 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds toward housing in rural communities. Since 2017, the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund has given grants to build new housing to local development corporations able to provide a funding match.

There are pockets of the state that have figured out creative ways to encourage rural development, said rural community development expert Don Macke.

In Hastings, downtown housing has been a key piece of revitalization. When downtown buildings are redeveloped, lower floors become restaurant or retail space. Upper floors are transformed into apartments and lofts.

Stuart, pop. 667, has figured out how a small town can prioritize rehabilitating aging homes. In the 1980s, the town received $350,000 in state grants that it has used to fund roughly $1.34 million in loans to rehab old homes, said Mark Stracke, village clerk.

But even if they nab state and federal funds, Nebraska towns still face a shortage of contractors and construction workers. Rural Nebraska towns are often left fighting for the same overbooked home builders.

“Most of them are scheduled at least a year and a half out before they even think of starting a new house,” Stracke said. “Or they’re building in other towns.”

Nearly half of the state’s housing stock was built prior to 1970, according to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. That share of older homes skyrockets in smaller cities and small towns.

In North Platte, 55% of housing units were built before 1970.

In Nebraska City, 61%. Stuart: 68%.

“There are some communities in rural Nebraska that haven’t built a new house in 15 or 20 years,” said Shannon Harner, director of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

Nebraska City real estate agent Tammy Hoover sees the consequences on a daily basis.

There were only seven houses on the market there in early February. There are rarely mid-priced homes for sale, Hoover said.

When a house does go on the market, it’s snapped up instantly. Prices have jumped roughly 15% in the past two years, she said.

Chelsea Foust was hired as the assistant director at Nebraska City’s library in November. She spent a month looking for either a pet-friendly rental or small house to buy.

When she started work, she still hadn’t found a place to live, even in neighboring Auburn and Syracuse. She’s still staying in someone’s basement while she looks for housing.

“I’ve been calling people, watching Facebook, emailing,” Foust said. “I have a realtor out looking. There’s lots of people looking at the same rental, which is frustrating.”

Stuart, which continues to use its successful loan program to rehab old homes, didn’t see a new home built from 2010 to 2019.

In early February, there were no houses on the market. The village recently bought land to build a new subdivision. Infrastructure and utility costs stand in the way of preparing the land, Stracke said.

It isn’t unheard of for Stuart business owners to immediately buy homes when they do pop onto the market, to ensure new hires have someplace to live.

“We probably get one or two calls a week from people looking for housing in Stuart, and we basically have to tell them, ‘There’s nothing available,’” Stracke said. “We think we’ve been doing great, and then we find out we’re still behind the curve.”

Many small and mid-sized communities now find themselves behind that curve.

North Platte currently has about 40 homes on the market, half of which need “substantial work” after being bought, Person said. A healthy market for the city’s size would be nearly 150 homes, he said.

“That is ridiculously low for a community our size,” Person said. “It’s almost embarrassingly low.”

In North Platte, the strain is likely to continue even as the city races to build new housing developments.

Trego-Dugan wants to hire more employees in North Platte. A new meatpacking plant could bring in 875 jobs. A proposed racetrack and casino would bring 180 more.

“The housing shortage, which is difficult now, is going to become critical,” Dugan said. “I don’t know where anybody is going to live.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

