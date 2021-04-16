Red Cross offers virtual education on home fire safety

Many people don’t realize that they have just two minutes to escape a home fire. That’s why the American Red Cross will "Sound the Alarm" this spring by preparing families to act quickly in case of a fire.

Through targeted outreach, the Red Cross is working with community partners to connect—primarily virtually—with families to provide education about fire safety.

Those in Nebraska wishing to have a phone conversation with a Red Cross volunteer about home fire safety and learn how to make their homes safer should call 1-833-422-1751 or visit www.redcross.org/smokealarmNE.

The Red Cross encourages families to Pledge to Prepare by visiting SoundTheAlarm.org and taking the pledge. That website also includes additional home fire safety information.

When it comes to home fire safety, the Red Cross recommends families take two simple steps to be safe:

1) Create an escape plan; and

2) Regularly test smoke alarms.

Escape plans should include two ways from each room of the home to outside. Plans should also include a meeting point that is a safe distance from the home.