Real life real estate 2020 style

The year 2020 has posed many kinds of challenges, personal and professional. It has also brought creative solutions. Socializing took a distinct outdoor flavor; work an electronic one. We found ways to find friends, to be friends, to find work and to do our work. Recently, I was witness to an unlikely way to accomplish both.
Part of what we agents do is keep our clients at arms-length from each other. As well-intended as buyers and sellers may be, it just works best for all communication to go through their respective agents. Experience has proven a teacher and stern taskmaster on this topic.
For showings, sellers vacate their homes, or at a minimum move to the back yard or car. For offers, inspections, moving logistics and timings, and more unusual requests than you can imagine, each client contacts his/her agent and we act as intermediary.
A recent showing did not go off exactly as planned. Sellers were a tad delayed heading out the door, and buyer a few minutes early. They crossed paths. An exchange of greeting led to something more. A "je ne sais quoi" moment happened, and this transaction took a turn. Contrary to instructions, buyer and sellers chatted and, against all odds, a friendship was formed over a showing. Against even greater odds, it was the perfect house for this buyer, and it is now hers. To say this never happens is not an exaggeration.
Fact is indeed stranger than fiction. I'm going to chalk it up to 2020 craziness and take the good fortune as it comes. Good stories are in short supply this year, and I am not one to look a gift horse in the mouth. This has been an exceptional year, but as the advertisers say, "Don't try this at home," or next year.
Cheers to creative solutions and the bright spots that got us through this year. On to the next, please!
