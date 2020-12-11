Real life real estate 2020 style

The year 2020 has posed many kinds of challenges, personal and professional. It has also brought creative solutions. Socializing took a distinct outdoor flavor; work an electronic one. We found ways to find friends, to be friends, to find work and to do our work. Recently, I was witness to an unlikely way to accomplish both.

Part of what we agents do is keep our clients at arms-length from each other. As well-intended as buyers and sellers may be, it just works best for all communication to go through their respective agents. Experience has proven a teacher and stern taskmaster on this topic.

For showings, sellers vacate their homes, or at a minimum move to the back yard or car. For offers, inspections, moving logistics and timings, and more unusual requests than you can imagine, each client contacts his/her agent and we act as intermediary.