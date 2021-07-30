The best clients

As a Realtor, I have had opportunities to work with some of the very best buyers and sellers that our Lincoln market has to offer. It wasn't the amount they were spending or the amazing house they were selling, or the number of times I've had the pleasure of working for them or a family member. The thing that made these transactions meaningful to me was the people themselves, their character, their background story and the way they have done life. I often feel I learn far more from my clients than I could ever teach them about real estate, and I feel blessed to enter their story.

Here is a short list of the amazing stories and people I have worked with.

Edith’s love of her family and of their home was overwhelming. It was the place where every family event had happened in the past 40 years. Edith called me the other day, a year after I helped sell her house, to catch me up on the goings on of her grandkids and to reminisce about her home.