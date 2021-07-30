The best clients

As a Realtor, I have had opportunities to work with some of the very best buyers and sellers that our Lincoln market has to offer. It wasn't the amount they were spending or the amazing house they were selling, or the number of times I've had the pleasure of working for them or a family member. The thing that made these transactions meaningful to me was the people themselves, their character, their background story and the way they have done life. I often feel I learn far more from my clients than I could ever teach them about real estate, and I feel blessed to enter their story.
Here is a short list of the amazing stories and people I have worked with.
Edith’s love of her family and of their home was overwhelming. It was the place where every family event had happened in the past 40 years. Edith called me the other day, a year after I helped sell her house, to catch me up on the goings on of her grandkids and to reminisce about her home.
I met Cesar three short years ago, when he was ready to buy his first home at age 75! Immigrating to the U.S. as a young man from the Philippines, Cesar had worked as a beat cop in Chicago in the tumultuous 1960s. Oh, the stories he can tell about America’s windy city! An experienced world traveler, he had always wanted to own a home and “put down roots,” as he called it, and so I was privileged to not only meet an amazing human, but to help him find the perfect first home.
Recently I met the most gracious, hospitable pair of sisters from the South, working together to sell their acreage “up North” (aka Lincoln) before they move back home. We must have chatted for hours before we realized we should talk real estate and how I could help them. It was neat to hear their perspectives of life in Nebraska from a Deep South perspective.
It’s these interactions and friendships that are the most important, and the ones that make my clients “the best.” If you would like to be the next best client, please give me a call at 402-310-8262. I look forward to meeting you!