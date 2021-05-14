Seller education

Have you noticed Sold signs in your neighborhood but can’t remember ever seeing the For Sale sign?

I’m a big believer in educating my clients and allowing them to make an informed choice. Our market has three options for sellers: a Standard Listing arrangement, an Office Exclusive Listing or a No Show Listing.

In a Standard Listing arrangement, the listing goes on the market with a sign in the yard, available to be shown to all ready, willing and able buyers.

An Office Exclusive is where a seller contracts with a listing agent to sell a house, but the home is ONLY advertised to the few fellow agents in that particular brokerage, not the entire open market. Perhaps you don’t want the entire market trudging through your home. Understandable! Be careful. I don’t recommend trading personal convenience with the opportunity to receive very competitive offers from a much larger pool of buyers than one brokerage can reach. While this type of listing is good for some sellers, it should be on a case-by-case basis.