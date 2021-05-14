Open house confessions

Do you like going to open houses? What is the lure of an open house?

Even in this fast-paced market, open houses are still a part of today’s home selling process. When hosting an open house, the lights are on, pillows are plumped and the door is open. Who shows up? You might be surprised. Open House Lookers usually fall into five categories.

The Neighbor – They are typically at the first open house and one of the first to walk through the door. They’ve been dying to see what the inside of your home looks like, and even more importantly, how much you are asking for it. A typical comment is, “If they’re asking ‘X’, then our home is worth ‘Y’.”

The Decorator – They are looking to see the latest in home design fashions and trends. They tend to look at homes with more bling, updates and newer construction. A common comment is, “Come and see this awesome light fixture. Agent, where did they get this?”

The Comparer – They have recently purchased a home and are making sure they got a good deal. The Comparer will pick up the information sheet and look for the cost per square foot, year built, and then compare it to his or her own new home.