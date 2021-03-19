New year, new conversation

Many people tell me that they are ready for a new home. Often, it’s time to move up to a larger home, or it’s time to downsize. The local news reports that we are in a hot real estate market with strong sales. Is it possible now is the time to make your move?

What stops people from selling their home? The most common theme, in my experience, is the potential work to get the home market-ready. And now, with the current pandemic, many sellers are not comfortable with showings and having people walk through their home. Is there still a way?

There is absolutely a way, and it all starts with a conversation. We can sit down with you at your home or over Zoom and discuss your situation. What are your goals? Are you looking to get the best possible price? Would you like the best possible price but just don’t have the time or resources to do all that is necessary? Would you prefer to give a little on price if you don't have to have a line of people traipsing through your home for showings? Do you need to find a buyer that works on your moving timeline?