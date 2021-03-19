New construction an option in this housing market

With the Home Builders Association Home and Garden Show past and the Parade of Homes around the corner, a possible home option in this housing market that buyers are turning to is new construction. Here I will highlight the process of a custom-built home. Keep in mind that this process can vary from builder to builder; communication with your Realtor and builder is key.

First, pick your builder and plan. Sit down with the builder and pick a plan that fits your needs and lifestyle. Most builders will have plans to choose from. You may also be able to take a plan that you have had drawn up to a builder to get an estimated cost to build.

Next, your builder will assist you in picking a lot that will accommodate your new home. Your builder will purchase the lot and turn in your plan for review. Then, your builder can begin preparing the construction site and pouring the foundation.

The next construction stage is not really a pretty one, but it's a particularly important stage. The rough-in stage is the installation of framing, electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems and insulation.