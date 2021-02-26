I went outside this morning to hear the most glorious sound in February: birds singing! It is my favorite sound in late winter and perhaps of all time. It's the sound of new beginnings, renewal and a gentle reminder that spring always comes.

While I enjoy spring for the obvious reasons (flowers, warmth, gardening, etc.), it is also the beginning of a new year in real estate in my book. March 1 is a magical day; it never fails, on March 1 the buyers come out of hibernation and sellers start itching for a change.

And this year we desperately need more of those sellers looking for something new!

Are you wanting to move closer to family or downsize? Are you wanting more space to spread out? Does less outdoor maintenance sound intriguing? Maybe a homeowners association that plows all the cursed snow in subzero temps is right for you.

While we usually see the market slow somewhat in the latter part of the year, 2020 continued to hold its reputation as a disruptor. Buyers still fought and continue to fight for a home in blizzards, rain, ice and bone-chilling temps. There are a handful of buyers just waiting for your home to hit the market. It really is the best time to sell! And there is no better time to plan and prepare for your new adventure. March is just around the corner, and you will need to be ready!