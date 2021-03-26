My optimism continues

I’m looking for sellers, and so are you. I’m looking for all of you who are thinking about selling but are hesitating because you don’t know if you are able to find your next house in time.

You have options. If you know that it is time for you to move, we can find you a house. It may not be as easy as selling your house will be, but opportunities come along every day.

Here are some options:

1. Consider putting your house on the market and finding a rental while you look for your next house. This makes some sellers hesitant, but it would give you the time to find what you want or need. And, as the FED prognosticates, the market might be shifting at the end of the year.

2. Have you thought about building your next house or looking at what new construction has to offer? There are lots of options in a broad range of prices.

3. Let’s put your house on the market with a provision to set the closing date out so that you have time to shop for your next home. I recently helped some clients do exactly this. They were building a new house but wanted to make sure they had buyers for their current one. It worked; everybody’s happy.