Is your home a time warp?

Home is our escape, refuge, and a place to gather. Now, more than ever in the last 100 years, home defines our every day. We design our homes to match our personalities and the on-trend designs through textures and colors. Is your home matching your character, or is it stuck in a time warp?

The Roaring '20s design held a sense of cleanliness, energy and happiness. White kitchens, neutral and muted tones were popular colors in design. Reds, blues, yellows and black provided vibrant accents.

Modern design and an escape to Technicolor defined the 1930s. Blush pink, blue-gray, sage green and butter yellow, with accents of forest green and maroon, were the colors of this decade.

Rich patriotic colors promoting a sense of duty to country defined the 1940s. Chrome entered the popular trends, along with blue, navy, red and yellows.

Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian design defined the 1950s. Pastels were everywhere, from kitchen appliances to bathroom sinks and tubs: lilac, chartreuse, mint green, aqua, pink and soft yellows.

Peace, Love and Rock-n-Roll of the 1960s joined modern design with paisley, psychedelic and clashing colors with black and white accents.