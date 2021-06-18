Is your home a time warp?

Home is our escape, refuge, and a place to gather. Now, more than ever in the last 100 years, home defines our every day. We design our homes to match our personalities and the on-trend designs through textures and colors. Is your home matching your character, or is it stuck in a time warp?
The Roaring '20s design held a sense of cleanliness, energy and happiness. White kitchens, neutral and muted tones were popular colors in design. Reds, blues, yellows and black provided vibrant accents.
Modern design and an escape to Technicolor defined the 1930s. Blush pink, blue-gray, sage green and butter yellow, with accents of forest green and maroon, were the colors of this decade.
Rich patriotic colors promoting a sense of duty to country defined the 1940s. Chrome entered the popular trends, along with blue, navy, red and yellows.
Mid-Century Modern and Scandinavian design defined the 1950s. Pastels were everywhere, from kitchen appliances to bathroom sinks and tubs: lilac, chartreuse, mint green, aqua, pink and soft yellows.
Peace, Love and Rock-n-Roll of the 1960s joined modern design with paisley, psychedelic and clashing colors with black and white accents.
Earth Day and earth tones defined the 1970s. Avocado green, harvest gold, deep browns and rust were everywhere.
In the 1980s, country kitchens and vibrant pastel colors were in style. Think mauve, flamingo pink, Caribbean blue, denim blue, warm beige, peach, dusty rose and mint green.
Mini mansions and Tuscan styles influenced design in the 1990s. This was a sophisticated and rustic look with ceramic tile and pale woods mixed with beige, terra cotta, earthy tan, sage and gold.
Shiny surfaces and bigger homes trended in the new millennium with a clean, luxurious and professional look of dark woods, deep coffee accents and stainless steel. Blue, aqua and white hues rounded out homes.
In the 2010s, well-crafted, thoughtful design with rustic wood finishes, metallic or stone surfaces, copper and brass fixtures were found in homes. Grays, blacks, whites, pinks and blues were the colors of this decade.
As we enter the 2020s, homes must be more versatile for home offices and staycations. Pops of greens and blues accent the popular neutrals.
Where does your home sit on the decades-of-color spectrum? If you are needing tips or help on your home updates, give me a call.