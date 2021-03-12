Information and an ask

The information. You are likely aware that it is a sellers’ market (more buyers than sellers), but perhaps not quite how dire it is.

In very round numbers, in 2008, the slowest of times, we typically had somewhere around 2,000 active and available listings in Lincoln; all prices, all areas, all types of single-family residences. Today, that number typically runs about 300. For a city of almost 300,000. Let that sink in.

The last few years have been a brisk sellers’ market, but this year sets a new bar. In 2008, I remember shooting to get listings sold within 90 days. Today “days on market” are usually less than a week (a couple of days is common). Last year, listings sold for on average $5,000 above listing price. This year, I’m guessing that will be surpassed by quite a bit.

Not every listing will have these results. Price still matters, appraisals still matter (and we have had surprising results both positive and negative on appraisals), location still matters and marketing still matters. Any of these may matter a little less than during other times, but one thing matters more than ever: a capable agent. An agent that can get you the best shot at a winning offer, and an agent who can take a property from under contract to closed. Closing is always the goal, but never a given.