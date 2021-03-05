Fix, flip and fun

There’s a little bungalow in the Near South neighborhood on a well-traveled street. I’ve driven past it for years, and then all of sudden, things started to change. In all fairness, I probably just didn’t notice until the renovations were well underway. I’ve been watching it now for about a year and a half, and it's been fun. Part of the reason why is that I know nothing about the house, except what little I can glean from public information sources.

Will this bungalow be a home or flip? I’ve watched as foundation work was done, old siding was taken off and new siding was put on, along with new windows, a new roof and big new front porch.

This home was built in 1900. It is a small lot measuring approximately 50 by 50 feet. The Lancaster County Assessor says it has one bedroom and one full bathroom. The first floor is under 1,000 finished square feet, and the basement has another 800 finished square feet. I try and look through the big picture window from my car. It’s always the same décor – cardboard boxes.

Here’s where the fun part comes. Because I have no information, I get to guess what’s going on.