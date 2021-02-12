Community counts, now more than ever. Community can be an antidote to some of our 2021 ailments, even some real estate ones.

This pandemic has reminded us of both how little we need and also how much -- the much being each other.

Locally, within the last few weeks, a Realtor lost his life. He was killed by a prospective client during a showing. The story is every Realtor’s nightmare and hits way too close to home.

I am at the age and stage where I no longer chase down random leads. The story of this murder is a reminder of one of the reasons I don’t. But there are others that can be summarized by this: quality trumps quantity.

Community is one way to foster a quality transaction. Two recent transactions are good evidence of that.

On the outside, they looked quite different. One was very modestly priced with the incumbent condition issues that commonly accompany this type of property. I expected challenges, but we did not have them. The other was far from modest, at the other end of the spectrum in every way. I did not expect challenges, but we had them, in spades. However, in both cases, both clients were thrilled with the results of their transaction.