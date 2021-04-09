I know how to wash windows. My mother trained me decades ago, and I’ve done it a few times, although not as often as I probably should have.

A few years back we sold our house, and upon driving by after new owners occupied, I did a double take. Something was different, and better. Upon closer examination, it was the shiny, sparkling windows. They were cleaned, professionally, and the whole house shone. I did not know what a professional clean could do for a home, but now it was clear.

In this sellers’ market, we see more listings for sale by owner (FSBO). Buyers have the option to work directly with the FSBO seller, but my buyers tend to see the value in working with their agent. In this scenario, the seller is our customer, due honesty and fairness, but is not our client. With our clients, we have fiduciary representation. Our role is clearly defined to yield the best possible results. On a good day, those results can be brilliant.