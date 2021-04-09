I know how to wash windows. My mother trained me decades ago, and I’ve done it a few times, although not as often as I probably should have.
A few years back we sold our house, and upon driving by after new owners occupied, I did a double take. Something was different, and better. Upon closer examination, it was the shiny, sparkling windows. They were cleaned, professionally, and the whole house shone. I did not know what a professional clean could do for a home, but now it was clear.
In this sellers’ market, we see more listings for sale by owner (FSBO). Buyers have the option to work directly with the FSBO seller, but my buyers tend to see the value in working with their agent. In this scenario, the seller is our customer, due honesty and fairness, but is not our client. With our clients, we have fiduciary representation. Our role is clearly defined to yield the best possible results. On a good day, those results can be brilliant.
Last week, I had my windows professionally washed. It took the pros all of about 45 minutes -- screen removal, inside, outside, the whole kahuna, all for a modest fee. It was money well spent. This is their business; they do this every day and are efficient and proficient. My windows sparkle, and my sunrise views are brilliant. I didn’t know what I had been missing. I could have done it myself. It would have taken me probably half a day, and they would still not look as good. Whether I spent my “non-window cleaning time” working or playing, I’m confident it was time better spent than had I spent it window washing.
We Realtors are pros. Our clients get our very best efforts and the best possible results. We are efficient and proficient because we do this every day. Sure, you can sell a house by yourself. But ask yourself: "Is my time best spent here, and are even my best efforts going to yield the best possible results?" Consider paying a professional; window washer, Realtor or both.
Your view will be clear and the results brilliant.