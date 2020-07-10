Ready or not

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here they come. They are coming out from the woodwork, and they are ready to buy. They are often young, but not always. Two recent transactions involved buyers over the age of 70. They are eager, excited and optimistic. They think this will be fun. They have no idea what they are in store for. They are first-time buyers.

Often their price point is under $250K, and often their wish list can exceed the reality list. But even the most flexible of buyers, those needing only the basics, are often finding themselves empty handed in this competitive market.

I’m no economist, but the law of supply and demand is clearly playing out in spades in this sandbox. Due to favorable interest rates, higher rents, increasing transplants, a good local economy and the timeless American dream of homeownership, we have buyers who want to buy and not enough sellers providing those houses.

"An ounce of prevention," or in this case "preparation," is worth "a pound of cure" has never been more true than for this buyer. That cure is your very own real estate agent.