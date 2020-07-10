Here they come. They are coming out from the woodwork, and they are ready to buy. They are often young, but not always. Two recent transactions involved buyers over the age of 70. They are eager, excited and optimistic. They think this will be fun. They have no idea what they are in store for. They are first-time buyers.
Often their price point is under $250K, and often their wish list can exceed the reality list. But even the most flexible of buyers, those needing only the basics, are often finding themselves empty handed in this competitive market.
I’m no economist, but the law of supply and demand is clearly playing out in spades in this sandbox. Due to favorable interest rates, higher rents, increasing transplants, a good local economy and the timeless American dream of homeownership, we have buyers who want to buy and not enough sellers providing those houses.
"An ounce of prevention," or in this case "preparation," is worth "a pound of cure" has never been more true than for this buyer. That cure is your very own real estate agent.
We zealous agents are the ones who can make the difference between being a tenant or a homeowner. The wise and winning buyer will: have an agent, reach out to said agent even before looking (online and opens fine anytime), stay loyal to that agent, and lean on and trust their agents’ advice. This is the recipe for success, and every ingredient is absolutely required.
We will still have some misses. We are not perfect, and we control only some of the variables that make our offer the winner. In addition, each buyer will have unique limitations of price, terms and preferences. We take those and leverage them for the very best chance of success.
One winning buyer just closed on a first home. It took a couple misses, but we all hung in there and the victory was sweet. Who knew how much fun passing over the keys could be? But those first-time buyers still have no idea what they are in store for -- ready or not, welcome to homeownership!
