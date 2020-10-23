Public invited to 'Put the Beds to Bed' at Sunken Gardens Nov. 7

The public is invited to volunteer for the 20th annual "Put the Beds to Bed" event starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Sunken Gardens, 26th and D streets.

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Public Garden Section created this event to involve residents, master gardeners, gardening and school groups, and others in the joy of gardening at Sunken Gardens.

Due to the pandemic, the only work to be done will be to turn the soil in the annual beds. All participants must check in at the pavilion to be assigned a work location. Volunteers should bring a shovel or spade and wear work clothes, heavy-soled shoes and gloves. The duration of the project will depend on the number of participants.

COVID-19 guidelines for this event include:

• All participants must maintain 6-foot distancing at check-in and during the event.

• All participants must wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth.

• A COVID-19 waiver must be filled out before participating.

• Temperature screening will occur for each participant and staff member at check-in.

• Planting beds will be marked out to maximize distancing in the garden.