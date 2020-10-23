 Skip to main content
Public invited to 'Put the Beds to Bed' at Sunken Gardens Nov. 7
Put the Beds to Bed

Volunteers work Nov. 2, 2019 to put the "beds to bed" at Sunken Gardens. This year's volunteer event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The public is invited to volunteer for the 20th annual "Put the Beds to Bed" event starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Sunken Gardens, 26th and D streets.

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Public Garden Section created this event to involve residents, master gardeners, gardening and school groups, and others in the joy of gardening at Sunken Gardens.

Due to the pandemic, the only work to be done will be to turn the soil in the annual beds. All participants must check in at the pavilion to be assigned a work location. Volunteers should bring a shovel or spade and wear work clothes, heavy-soled shoes and gloves. The duration of the project will depend on the number of participants.

COVID-19 guidelines for this event include:

• All participants must maintain 6-foot distancing at check-in and during the event.

• All participants must wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth.

• A COVID-19 waiver must be filled out before participating.

• Temperature screening will occur for each participant and staff member at check-in.

• Planting beds will be marked out to maximize distancing in the garden.

• Those experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or in quarantine from a positive test or exposure should not attend.

The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 30 at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or by contacting Zac Halley at 402-326-9045 or ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov. If the event is canceled due to bad weather, it will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.

More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

