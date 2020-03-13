Public invited to Herbal Society meeting March 28

Alex Svoboda, a certified herbalist and originator of Arise Botanicals, will present the herb of the month, chamomile, at the Nebraska Herbal Society's monthly meeting Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m.-noon at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Tea, treats and camaraderie will be offered before the meeting begins. Attendees' common interest is in growing herbs and finding out diverse ways to use them through educational programs. Anyone interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a member is welcome to attend any of the gatherings/meetings.