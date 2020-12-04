Protect your home against frozen pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures, Lincoln Water System (LWS) reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills.

LWS officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.

LWS recommends the following precautions:

• Properly drain and winterize lawn irrigation systems.

• Remove hoses from exterior faucets. Most newer homes have freeze-proof faucets that drain water when the hose is removed. Older homes may have a valve inside the home that can be shut off.

• Make sure all areas with plumbing are heated. Space heaters should only be used according to manufacturer instructions and only when supervised.

• If pipes are concealed in accessible spaces near exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to reach the pipes.

• Heat tape should be installed according to manufacturer instructions or by a licensed plumber.