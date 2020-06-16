Postponed Parade of Homes set for June 21-28

The Spring Parade of Homes, postponed last month, is now set to begin Sunday.
About 40 homes will be open to visitors through June 28. Homes are open 1-6 p.m. on weekends and 6-9 p.m. on weekdays.
A preview of homes featured will be published in the Saturday edition of the Journal Star.
Admission is free. The event is sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and no children allowed.
In addition to in-person tours, virtual tours of the homes will be available at HBAL.org.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!