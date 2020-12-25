Partnership helping families stay in their homes during pandemic

Thrivent is awarding Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln a contribution of $6,000 to help families in Lincoln stay in their homes.
Thrivent’s donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Thrivent’s support, Habitat Lincoln will sustain affordable homeownership costs for more than 180 homeowners served by Habitat Lincoln.
Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across the U.S. were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are enduring layoffs, unemployment and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in families having to trade off between bills, mortgage or medical care.
“Thrivent has been a longtime partner in providing families strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “We are grateful for Thrivent’s continued support of homeowners’ financial security for those who are facing tough economic times during the pandemic.”
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, Thrivent is donating $750,000 to Habitat for Humanity to assist with mortgage-related relief and prevent foreclosures across the U.S.
“This year has been incredibly difficult for many people, as financial hardship has added stress and anxiety to daily lives,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent. “This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability.”
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln and Thrivent have partnered to provide affordable housing in Lincoln since 2005, with Thrivent contributing more than $960,000 to the Lincoln community, most recently on the Habitat Lincoln Faith Build.
Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent began their partnership in 2005. Over the past 15 years, Thrivent and its clients have contributed more than $275 million to Habitat and have partnered with families to build safe, affordable homes across the U.S. and around the world.