Partnership helping families stay in their homes during pandemic

Thrivent is awarding Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln a contribution of $6,000 to help families in Lincoln stay in their homes.

Thrivent’s donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Thrivent’s support, Habitat Lincoln will sustain affordable homeownership costs for more than 180 homeowners served by Habitat Lincoln.

Prior to the spread of the novel coronavirus, more than 18 million households across the U.S. were paying half or more of their income on a place to live. As the pandemic continues to cause job disruption and economic fallout, many households are enduring layoffs, unemployment and pay cuts. This wage loss has amplified the financial burden on households to maintain essential payments and can result in families having to trade off between bills, mortgage or medical care.

“Thrivent has been a longtime partner in providing families strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “We are grateful for Thrivent’s continued support of homeowners’ financial security for those who are facing tough economic times during the pandemic.”