Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 31-36
31. The Whistler

10030 S. 31st St.

Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.

Features: 2,792 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, second-floor laundry, huge kitchen island, additional 952-square-foot family room in finished lower level, patio doors w/Low-E glass, Sierra Pacific windows, electric fireplace, James Hardie ColorPlus siding, three-car garage. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com

32. The Truman

10040 S. 31st St.

Builder: Legacy Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.

Features: 2,970 square feet, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, natural gas fireplace, convenient second-floor laundry, gorgeous bat-wing island, 1,054-square-foot family room in finished lower level, James Hardie ColorPlus siding, 95% efficient gas furnace and water heater, three-car garage. www.legacyhomesnebraska.com

33. Austin

10100 S. 31st St.

Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.

Features: 1,711- square-foot, three-bedroom split-ranch, great room w/11' ceiling, Cambria quartz countertops, island, vinyl plank flooring, gas range/hood, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, master w/5' x 3' tile shower, mudroom, basement bedroom, 3/4 bath, recreation room w/wet bar. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com.

34. Signature

6502 Las Verdes Lane

Builder: Avid Builders, LLC. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Four bedrooms w/walk-in closets, master suite w/double sinks, walk-in tiled shower, vaulted great room/kitchen/dining ceilings, 9' island, double freezer/refrigerator, walk-in pantry, two full baths w/spotlight tiled tub surrounds, main-floor fireplace, basement family room w/wet bar, covered 12' x 12' patio.

35. Wasser Builders

6667 Via Sorrento Drive

Builder: Wasser Builders. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $265,000-$315,000 with lot.

Features: Three bedrooms, two baths, main-level laundry, kitchen pantry, master suite with double vanity and walk-in closet, unfinished basement with egress window and bath rough-in ready, underground sprinklers, sump pump, passive radon system and sod included. www.wasserconstruction.com

36. The Phoenix

6439 Via Sorrento Drive

Builder: Synergy Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: 2,590 finished square feet, 9’ ceilings, fireplace, four bedrooms, four baths, second-level laundry, center breakfast island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, master en suite w/double-sink vanity, tile surround shower, walk-in closet, recreation room, full bath, extra-deep three-stall garage. www.synergyhomesne.com

