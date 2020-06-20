Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 19-24
Parade of Homes Spring 2020 Nos. 19-24

19. The Dempster

7810 Maxine Drive

Builder: Timber Ridge Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: 1,505 square feet, split-bedroom concept, open great room, dining room and kitchen w/vinyl tile flooring, three bedrooms on main floor (two on lower), birch cabinets, quiet-close drawers, laundry/mudroom, master w/walk-in shower and two showerheads, recreation room, covered patio. www.homesbytimberridge.com.

20. The Rory

7200 Swiss Alps Ave.

Builder: MPI Custom Homes. Subdivision: Grandview Estates. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.

Features: Corner lot, open plan, linear fireplace, 3,119 finished square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, main-level laundry, pantry, wet bar. We have been honing our craft for more than 30 years and value quality and hiring top trade specialists. www.mpicustomhomes.com.

21. The Olivia - sold, not open

6550 Rebel Drive

Builder: Peak Design Builders. Subdivision: Yankee Ridge. Price range: over $750,000 with lot.

Features: 6,000 square feet on 3-acre lot, custom cabinets/built-ins, beamed great room ceiling w/stone fireplace, walk-in pantry, study nook, master bath w/freestanding tub, tiled walk-in shower, workout room, home theater system, indoor sport court, covered deck, oversized three-stall garage.

22. 101 Plan - sold, not open

7911 S. 66th St.

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Village Meadows. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 without lot.

Features: Hardwood floors, stone fireplace, custom woodworking, main-floor master with walk-in tiled shower, full bath and two more bedrooms on main floor, basement recreation/TV room, two additional bedrooms, three-quarters bath, kids’ playroom. We treat each customer as a brand-new design and relationship. www.buildwithblake.com.

23. Modern Farmhouse - sold, not open

15170 S. 59th St.

Builder: 402 Customs. Subdivision: Silverhawk Estates, Roca. Price range: $500,000–$550,000 without lot.

Features: Three-bedroom, three-bath, chef-inspired kitchen, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, expansive island opens to great room, linear fireplace, master suite w/heated floors, freestanding tub, custom glass tile-shower enclosure, two upstairs bedrooms w/walk-in closets separated by loft w/built-in desk, outdoor entertaining area. www.402customs.com.

24. Augusta Haven

6181 Elderberry Lane

Builder: Goings Homes. Subdivision: The Preserve at Cross Creek, Roca. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 without lot.

Features: Entryway w/sitting room, open-concept great room w/18' ceilings, clean-lined kitchen, hidden pantry, vaulted ceiling, board and batten walls in master, freestanding tub, walk-in tile shower, two upstairs bedrooms, office w/loft space, basement wet bar, golf simulator. www.goingshomes.com.

