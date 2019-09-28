31. Budz Oasis
10215 Moonlight Bay
Builder: Goings Homes. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: over $750,000 without lot.
Features: Great room overlooks lake, inground pool, outdoor kitchen/bar, linear fireplace, hidden pantry, formal dining/sitting room, master bath w/zero entry walk-in shower, step-down jetted tub, two additional bedrooms, bath, office, laundry, elevator, golf simulator w/ raised bar. www.goingshomes.com
32. The Olivia
10209 Shoreline Dr.
Builder: Trademark Builders. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.
Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two-story entry w/custom-welded railing, great and dining rooms overlook deck/water view, waterfall kitchen countertops, walk-in pantry, master full glass shower, soaking tub, custom master closet, walkout basement recreation room, wet bar, additional bedroom. www.trademarkbuilderslincoln.com
33. Frisco
10020 Black Rapids Road
Builder: Prairie Home Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Waterford Estates. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Three-bedroom split-ranch, 1,589 finished square feet, great room w/cathedral ceiling, large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, master bath w/4’x3’ shower, mudroom, covered deck off dining room, additional bedroom, full bath, recreation room in finished basement. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
34. The Duke
3310 N. 92nd St.
Builder: Harlow Homes, LLC. Subdivision: Prairie Village North. Price range: $375,000-$425,000 without lot.
Features: Walkout ranch, open plan, almost 3,300 finished square feet, five bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, master suite with walk-in shower, basement wet bar, covered deck, 1,000-square-foot garage includes bathroom, Andersen windows, Therma-Tru doors. www.harlowhomesllc.com
35. The Northcote
742 Hickory Hill Lane
Builder: Rybak Construction. Subdivision: Charleston Heights. Price range: $300,000-$350,000 with lot.
Features: 2,375-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, standalone island, pantry, mudroom w/custom lockers, second-floor master suite w/zero-entry walk-in shower, double vanities, walk-in closet, second-floor heat pump for comfort, basement recreation room, full bath, additional bedroom w/ walk-in closet.
36. The Donovan Jr.
7141 NW 18th St.
Builder: Rybak Homes. Subdivision: Highland View. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Features: Three bedrooms (split concept), 11’ living room ceilings, fireplace w/windows on each side, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 4'6"X4'6"pantry, laundry/mudroom w/lockers, two additional bedrooms w/walk-in closets, full bath, recreation room in basement. www.rybakhomesinc.com